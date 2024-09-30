Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Predator Control

  • News
    Board of Game Delays Bear Control Expansion Decision
    Ellen Lockyer
    Alaska’s game board has decided to delay a decision on a controversial plan to expand the use of snares to kill grizzly and black bears as a means of predator control. Bear snaring is limited to an area on the West side of Cook Inlet.
  • News
    Board of Game Approves Kenai Peninsula Aerial Wolf Hunting
    Ellen Lockyer
    The Board of Game has approved aerial wolf hunting on the Kenai Peninsula for the first time. The Board unanimously passed two proposals Monday to implement the predator control plan in game management units 15a and 15c, on the Northern and Southern Peninsula.
  • News
    Predators
    Steve Heimel
    Wildlife management policymakers tend to talk about “sound science” - until science doesn’t support what they want to do. On the next Talk of Alaska we’ll talk about how to find the truth about wildlife when that truth is unwelcome and inconvenient.KSKA: Tuesday, 12/13 @ 10:00am
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: August 29, 2011
    Kristin Spack
    Journal Article Shows Grizzly Bears May Be Suffering Under Predator Control. Bethel Loses a Major Landmark. Petersburg Volunteers Free Whale from Fishing Gear. Delta Junction May Need a Hospital. FCC Chairman Visits Dillingham. Kodiak Honors Cannery Workers. The National Park Service Finalizes Plan for Off Road Vehicles in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
  • News
    Journal Article Shows Grizzly Bears May Be Suffering Under Predator Control
    Joaqlin Estus
    Intensive management, or lethal predator control, of bears and wolves is mandated by a 1994 law adopted by the state Legislature. But the authors of an article in the August issue of the Journal of Wildlife Management say the state isn’t doing the research necessary to know if its causing long-term, perhaps even permanent damage to Alaska’s grizzly bear population.