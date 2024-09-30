-
Alaska’s game board has decided to delay a decision on a controversial plan to expand the use of snares to kill grizzly and black bears as a means of predator control. Bear snaring is limited to an area on the West side of Cook Inlet.
The Board of Game has approved aerial wolf hunting on the Kenai Peninsula for the first time. The Board unanimously passed two proposals Monday to implement the predator control plan in game management units 15a and 15c, on the Northern and Southern Peninsula.
Journal Article Shows Grizzly Bears May Be Suffering Under Predator Control. Bethel Loses a Major Landmark. Petersburg Volunteers Free Whale from Fishing Gear. Delta Junction May Need a Hospital. FCC Chairman Visits Dillingham. Kodiak Honors Cannery Workers. The National Park Service Finalizes Plan for Off Road Vehicles in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
Intensive management, or lethal predator control, of bears and wolves is mandated by a 1994 law adopted by the state Legislature. But the authors of an article in the August issue of the Journal of Wildlife Management say the state isn’t doing the research necessary to know if its causing long-term, perhaps even permanent damage to Alaska’s grizzly bear population.