Alaska’s U.S. Senators are part of a congressional effort to stop the Postal Service from closing branches in rural areas.
What’s a post office mean to a small community? Just ask folks in Point Baker, a Southeast fishing town threatened with the loss of one of its few institutions.
The U.S. Postal Service is again looking at closing post offices in Alaska to save money. Tuesday, the Postmaster General announced a list of more than 3,600 offices around the country being examined for closure or relocation. Three-dozen of them are in Alaska.
Post offices in Southeast Alaska's Douglas and Point Baker are among 36 in Alaska tentatively slated for closure under a federal money-saving plan.
The U.S. Postal Service was considering closing Juneau’s mail processing center and transferring its operations to Anchorage, but it’s nixed the idea.