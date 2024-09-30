Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Port of Anchorage

  • News
    Emergency preparedness in Alaska
    Zachariah Hughes
    On this week's Alaska Edition, we discuss emergency preparedness in the state.
  • News
    CH2M Hill Selected to Rescue Anchorage Port Project
    Daysha Eaton
    The Engineering firm CH2M Hill has been selected to manage the troubled Port of Anchorage project. The project was shutdown after construction problems a few years ago and remains tied up in lawsuits. but today (Thursday 1/2) officials said it could be on track again this year.Download Audio
  • Photo by Daysha Eaton, KSKA - Anchorage.
    News
    Port Tours Highlight Positives of Expansion
    Daysha Eaton
    The Port of Anchorage is the point of entry for 90 percent of all the consumer goods for the state of Alaska. It's been in the news a lot over the past few years -- mostly because of problems with an expansion project. But you may not have heard as much about the parts of the expansion that worked, and how they are changing the port.Download Audio
  • Click to view the Summary of Findings
    News
    Muni Sues Port Designers, They Fault Construction
    Daysha Eaton
    After years of problems, which halted the Port of Anchorage project, the Municipality of Anchorage is suing the designers.Download Audio
  • News
    APOC Reduces Lobbying Fine for Coffey
    Daysha Eaton
    The Alaska Public Offices Commission has approved a consent agreement worked out by its staff and former Anchorage Assembly member Dan Coffey.
  • News
    MacKenzie: Is It The Little Port that Could?
    Port MacKenzie has big ambitions: a rail extension to Interior Alaska, the MV Susitna Ferry sailing to Cook Inlet communities, and a bridge touching Anchorage. These make Port MacKenzie a potential hub for commercial activity. They also place it in the cross hairs of some hot public policy debates simmering in Southcentral - the Knik Arm crossing and Mat-Su coal deposit development. Join host Kathleen McCoy and port director Marc Van Dongen as they update the Port MacKenzie story. Photo slideshow: Port MacKenzie over the yearsKSKA: Wednesday, 4/18 at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm
  • News
    Anchorage Files Lawsuit Over Knik Bridge Project
    Ellen Lockyer
    The municipality of Anchorage has filed a lawsuit against the federal government over the proposed Knik Bridge project, also known as KABATA, which would link the Matanuska Susitna Borough to the city.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: July 8, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Alaska Congressional Delegation Not Included in Budget Talks, Murkowski Voices Concerns over EPA and BOEMRE, Anchorage Files Lawsuit Over Knik Bridge Project, Northern Waters Task Force Meets This Week, and more...