-
Anchorage Police Department officials say the man shot and killed by officers in a downtown supermarket parking lot Friday night had a semi-automatic handgun. The man was identified as Detlef Wulf, a 27 year old with a long criminal record. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has the story.
-
In early May, Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan and Police Chief Mark Mew announced a campaign against illegal panhandling at city intersections. This week Chief Mew described how the municipality's enforcement effort was going.
-
House Rejects Special Session for Coastal Management Program, Alaska Dispatch Hosts Arctic Imperative Summit, Navy Officials Meet to Plan for Diminished Arctic Ice, Roadless Rule Exemptions Still Unclear, and more...
-
A recent study by the Anchorage Police Department shows citizen involvement is a key factor in keeping city streets safer. On Wednesday, Police Chief Mark Mew asked citizens to be extra vigilant during the upcoming weekend.
-
Plane Crash Kills Five Near Birchwood, Lawmakers Preparing to Head Back to Juneau, Top Veterans Affairs Official Visiting Alaska, 360 North Carrying Soboleff Memorial Service, and more...