photo essays

Southcentral Alaska is awash in gold and red, as temperatures slowly drop and winter approaches. Here are some images that capture the feelings and colors…
Families in Anchorage show how they're approaching the '20-'21 school year.
Parks are cordoned off, essential workers wear personal protective gear, and the streets are quiet as Anchorage adjusts to the recent social distancing and hunker down orders due to the coronavirus.
Anchorage residents enjoyed outdoor activities in early December as the city finally received a long awaited blanketing of snow.