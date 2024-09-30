-
EPA Appeals Board Lets Air Quality Permit for Chukchi Drilling Go Through, but New GAO Study Says Government Still Not Adequately Prepared for Arctic Offshore SpillThe air quality permits for Shell Oil's Chukchi Sea drilling plans have passed muster with an appeals board of the Environmental Protection Agency. A…
The US Army Corps of Engineers has granted a permit to ConocoPhillips Alaska that will give the company access to the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.
Coming up this week more money from the feds for fishery stock assessment is in the pipeline, Metlakatla's salmon fishery gets certified by the MSC, and NOAA Fisheries wants to hear your voice. All that, and studying how permits get dispersed among the fleet.
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved an air quality permit for a Shell Oil drilling vessel and accompanying vessels that the company hopes to use in Arctic waters next year.
Earthquake Causes Tsumani Scare. Tanana Chiefs Conference Receives Suicide Grant. Sutton Coal Permit Up For Renewal. Gay and Lesbian Community Seeks Legal Protections. National Search Launched for ASD Superintendent. Potato Blight Surfaces in Palmer, Delta. Ferry Returns to Service. Sculptors Turn Stone Into Tradition
The state has received an application from Usibelli Coal for a permit renewal for the Wishbone Hill coal mine.
Alaska's senators met on Thursday with the head of the Environmental Protection Agency to talk about the Kensington Mine Project. They're upset that the…