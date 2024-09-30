-
Friday, July 15 at 2:00pm on KSKA 91.1FM and 7:30pm on KAKM, Channel 7 televisionDan Sullivan has gone to court over the Knik Arm Crossing; AHFC did a study of the proposed bullet line bringing gas from the North Slope to Southcentral; "BP Ordered to send Feds $25 million"...
-
Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 Former-Governor Palin's emails are being released; what's happening on Palin's bus tour; housing discrimination for Alaska Natives; revitalizing an endangered language; special session cost the state nearly $1 million; authorities preparing to clear out homeless camps; reapportionment board nearly complete; program to improve rural children's diet with traditional foods; and more rescues of mountaineers.
-
This week on Alaska Edition, host Michael Carey is joined in the studio by Paul Jenkins, from the Anchorage Daily Planet, Steve MacDonald, of KTUU Channel 2 News, and Libby Casey, APRN’s Washington DC correspondent.