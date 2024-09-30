-
The Alaska Attorney General’s office released a fourth set of documents concerning the Alaska National Guard on Saturday. The 171-page packet contained mostly press releases and official photographs.
-
Governor Sean Parnell’s pick for the Alaska Public Offices Commission pulled his name from consideration yesterday because of disparaging remarks he had previously made about Alaska Natives. Read More
-
Polar Bears Show Signs of Mysterious Illness. Oil Companies Criticize Senate's Tax Plan. Assembly Chair Refuses Call for Outside Election Investigator. Controversial Parnell APOC Appointee Withdraws Name. Report Reveals Oil Tanker Incident in Cook Inlet. Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship
-
Governor Sean Parnell today, (Friday) announced what is likely to be seen as a milestone in the development of North Slope Liquefied Natural Gas, or LNG.…
-
Over 100 communities across Alaska will host Choose Respect marches and rallies against domestic violence and sexual assault today. It is the third year of Governor Parnell’s campaign. He has said his goal to eliminate the abuse within a decade, with an emphasis on personal responsibility and peer pressure.
-
Oil and Gas taxes take the forefront at the legislature this week – but that’s not all on the menu for the next few days.
-
Governor Sean Parnell on Thursday made his first public comment on the resignation of controversial state wildlife official Corey Rossi.
-
The topics up for discussion this week are: the upcoming legislative session; latest ruling on the TAPS oil tax case; the justice department must explain why the Young investigation documents aren’t public; lots of snow; Parnell’s oil meeting; reapportionment case proceeds in Fairbanks; cracking down on drunkenness in bars; Joe Miller sues the North Star Borough.KSKA: Friday, 1/13 at 2:00pm & Saturday, 1/14 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 1/13 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 1/14 at 5:00pm
-
Alaska’s attorney general has given the governor’s office until Feb. 20 to release the last of Sarah Palin’s emails from her time as governor.
-
November is "Highway Safety Month" in Alaska, as declared by Governor Sean Parnell in an executive proclamation detailing five themes for the coming five weeks. As KSKA's Ellen Lockyer reports, state department officials met to review the update of the Alaska Strategic Traffic Safety Plan and discuss how their departments are focusing on safety.