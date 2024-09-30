Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  • News
    Park Service, Sitka Tribe Explore Cultural Center Partnership
    Ed Ronco
    National Park officials were in Sitka this week to meet with the Sitka Tribe of Alaska. The two governments are attempting to forge a partnership that would keep a cultural center open at Sitka National Historical Park.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: August 10, 2011
    Josh Edge
    20-Year-Old Case Solved, Jack-Up Oil Rig Cleared to Move to Cook Inlet, Report Shows Growing Demand for Health Care Workers, Katie John Subsistence Litigation Back in Front of the 9th Circuit, Park Service, Sitka Tribe Explore Cultural Center Partnership, New Tool Promotes Alaska-Specific Science Education, Potential Conversion to Natural Gas May Prove Expensive, Bill Would Allow Gull Egg Harvest in Glacier Bay, Tour Boat Passenger Injured by Calving Glacier
  • News
    Two Hikers Rescued from Mt. Healy
    Dan Bross
    Two hikers are safe after getting lost on Mt. Healy near Denali National Park. The Park Service reports that the women headed out Tuesday night from the Parks Highway with plans to head up Bison Gulch, to the top of Mt. Healy and possibly on to Savage River.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 23, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Obama’s Oil Release Dismays Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Troop Draw-Down Concerns Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Draft Legislation Being Written to Extend Coastal Management Program, Complaint Filed Against Unalaska for Violating Clean Water Act, and more...
  • Sitka Park Sprucing Up Totems
    Pat Yack
    In preparation for the 100th anniversary of the Sitka National Historic Park, the Park Service is taking on a series of projects. A new totem pole has…