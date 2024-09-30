https://youtu.be/t47kSotkuqcA pack raft is a raft you can fit in a pack, and it opens up Alaska in a way that few other inventions ever have done. For skilled paddlers, the raft eliminates the barriers presented by rivers, lakes and even bays when crossing country. But there’s a lot to learn to be safe. We hear from a famous trekker and pack raft pioneer, and a business owner who teaches pack rafting. KSKA: Thursday 5/9 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now

