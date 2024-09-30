-
Alaska Air continues to scramble to get passengers moving as bad weather in its hub city of Seattle still restricts takeoffs and landings there.
-
Some seafood sold in the Pacific Northwest isn’t what it seems. Mislabeled fish is more common than you might think, according to the few cops trying to make sure you get the species you paid for.
-
Alaska fishermen have noticed southern species moving into northern waters in recent years. Now research by American and Canadian fisheries biologists shows climate change is causing the same situation in the Pacific Northwest.
-
Shell Oil Permits Opposed by 19 Environmental Groups, Fuel Barge Runs Aground Near Dillingham, Substance Abuse Program for Pregnant Women Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Lighting Strikes Ignite Over 30 Fires, and more...
-
Deportations of illegal immigrants in the Pacific Northwest are up this year, compared to last year. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say…