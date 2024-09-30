-
The Winter Olympics begin soon in Beijing, China. On this Outdoor Explorer, will be speaking with bi-athlete and former Alaskan John Morton, who's participated in 10 Olympics, as an athlete, a coach, a team leader, and as a spectator. He's got plenty of stories to tell from 50 years worth of Olympic experiences and his time stationed at Fort Richardson in the 1960s and 70s in the Army biathlon program.
If Alaska were a country, she would be our national hero. Kikkan Randall, the Olympic gold medal skier, joins us on the next Outdoor Explorer. Randall is, of course, a household name in Alaska, where we’ve been watching her progress over the course of an amazing international career. As she retires from skiing and settles down with her family, we’ll have a chance to learn about her life, her racing career, her future--and, of course, that thrilling relay in Korea when she brought home the gold.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Thursday, February 15, at 2 & 8 p.m. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’re focusing on winter sports and, for all those Olympics junkies listening, the question on your mind, how do I get my kid on a Wheatie’s box? The best answer seems to be-- cool it. Those amazing elite athletes create themselves. We’ll learn from the people who know best, with tips on how parents can -- and should -- give kids the opportunity to get outside and compete.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Thursday, Feb. 1, at 2:00 & 8:00 p.m. The winter Olympics are here, and Alaska is sending the most athletes ever. Half the nordic ski team is from Alaska, and six of those skiers are going with their siblings. We’ll talk with America’s top skiing siblings, Erik and Sadie Bjornsen, and their mom, Mary, and I’ll have Rosie Brennan and her mother, and Rose Mancari’s mother, too.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Thursday, Dec. 01, at 2:00 p.m. Alaska produces some of the world’s best shooters, and two of them join us on the next show. These are athletes with shotguns who can perform incredible feats of concentration, blasting clay targets out of the sky with consistency that no one else on Earth can match. Like other elite athletes, these shooters have something special, in their case a level of concentration and calm that is hard to imagine.LISTEN NOW
https://player.vimeo.com/video/104357106?title=0&byline=0&portrait=0&color=918a8a Adventure within Range from ATMI on Vimeo.Alaska Teen Media producers Barae and Aviva Hirsch explored Hope with U.S. Olympic Skier Holly Brooks. Brooks explains why she loves to train in the Chugach National Forest.
In most places, summer isn’t the best time to ski. But atop a mile-high glacier in Girdwood, elite skiers have converged from across the country—and the world—to train.Download Audio