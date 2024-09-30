-
After two years of high profile officer-involved shootings, the Anchorage Police Department has made their use-of-force policy public. Police Chief Mark Mew made the announcement last night, (Thursday 2/13) during a community forum at Clark Middle School in the Mountain View Neighborhood.
-
The third person this year, has been shot and killed by Anchorage police. Download Audio
-
Anchorage Police announced a new policy on Tuesday aimed at preventing officers from shooting at moving vehicles. A practice that has increased over the past few years.Download Audio
-
Anchorage Police Department officials say the man shot and killed by officers in a downtown supermarket parking lot Friday night had a semi-automatic handgun. The man was identified as Detlef Wulf, a 27 year old with a long criminal record. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has the story.