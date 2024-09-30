A dress made of old but shiny bicycle parts? That was the People’s Choice award from Object Runway’s third annual show before a packed crowd at the Bear Tooth Jan. 26, featuring some 65 garments designed by Alaskans, each telling its own story. Kathleen McCoy hosts show organizers and garment designers, on the next Hometown, Alaska.KSKA: Wednesday, 2/1 at 2 pm, repeating at 7 pm

