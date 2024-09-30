-
The arts always seem to struggle for funding. Why? We'll hear from the Rasmuson Foundation on their Individual Artists Awards, and from local community arts organizations on their strategies to thrive, including the Design Forum, Anchorage Community Works, Object Runway and more.KSKA, Wednesday, 1/22 at 2:00 and 9:00 pmListen Now
Enjoy a night of Alaska-oriented programming with Aleut Story, followed by KAKM Mini Docs Soundcheck Pamyua and Object Runway.KAKM: Saturday, March 10Aleut Story @ 6:00 pmSoundcheck: Pamyua @ 8:00 pmObject Runway @ 8:45 pm
If you missed this sold out event, prepare to sit front row for the craziest fashion show that only Alaskans could envision. Our cameras were allowed behind the curtains to capture some of the excitement and nerves backstage.KAKM: Saturday, March 10 @ 8:45 pm
A dress made of old but shiny bicycle parts? That was the People’s Choice award from Object Runway’s third annual show before a packed crowd at the Bear Tooth Jan. 26, featuring some 65 garments designed by Alaskans, each telling its own story. Kathleen McCoy hosts show organizers and garment designers, on the next Hometown, Alaska.KSKA: Wednesday, 2/1 at 2 pm, repeating at 7 pm