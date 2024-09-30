Child obesity is a heavy problem in the country and our state is no different - 1 in 3 children in Alaska enter kindergarten overweight. Kids who are fat can have serious, even fatal, health conditions, they get picked on and they don't feel good about themselves. Sick and teased with low self-esteem - that's no way to be young! That's why this time we're talking about preventing childhood obesity and overweight in Alaska.KSKA: Tuesday, May 15 @ 2p & 7p

Listen