Monday, September 18, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Obesity has reached an epidemic proportion in the Western society. Evidence continues to accumulate that it is a major risk factor for many diseases and is associated with significant morbidity and mortality. On this edition of Line One we discuss surgical options for weight loss and gastroesophageal reflux.LISTEN HERE
In case you haven’t noticed much of the developed world is overweight, but many are beginning to fight back. On the next edition of Line One, we will be discussing some local efforts to help treat and prevent obesity. KSKA: Monday 6/18 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Child obesity is a heavy problem in the country and our state is no different - 1 in 3 children in Alaska enter kindergarten overweight. Kids who are fat can have serious, even fatal, health conditions, they get picked on and they don't feel good about themselves. Sick and teased with low self-esteem - that's no way to be young! That's why this time we're talking about preventing childhood obesity and overweight in Alaska.KSKA: Tuesday, May 15 @ 2p & 7p
Obesity is a national problem. Diane Peck is a public health specialist with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services' Obesity Prevention and Control Program.
