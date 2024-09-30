-
NOVA will be exploring the impact on villages throughout Africa of the quickly spreading viral disease, Ebola. The newest epidemic, thought to have originated in December 2013 by a young boy in a small village in West Africa.For the first time, the disease is not longer limited to small villages, but has spread further and impacting densely populated cities in Africa. NOVA reports from these "hot zones" showing how medical teams are trying their hardest to keep the virus under control and find a vaccine.
In April 2011, the worst tornado outbreak in decades left a trail of destruction across the U.S., killing more than 360 people. Why was there such an extreme outbreak? How do such outbreaks form? With modern warning systems, why did so many die? Is our weather getting more extreme — and if so, how bad will it get? In this NOVA special, get a look at the science behind the last year’s outbreak, meeting those affected and the scientists striving to understand the forces behind the outbreak. Could their work improve tornado prediction in the future? Learn how we all can protect ourselves and our communities in the future.KAKM: Wednesday, 4/11 at 8:00pm
What are things made of? It’s a simple question with an astonishing answer. Fewer than 100 naturally occurring elements form the ingredients of everything in our world — from solid rocks to ethereal gases, from scorching acids to the living cells in our body.KAKM: Wednesday, 4/4 at 8:00pm
The March 11, 2011, earthquake in Japan was the world’s fourth-largest earthquake since record keeping began in 1900 and the worst ever to shake Japan. The seismic shock wave released more than 4,000 times the energy of the largest nuclear test ever conducted; it shifted the earth’s axis by six inches and shortened the day by a few millionths of a second.KAKM: Wednesday, Feb. 29 @ 8:00pm
This program follows the charismatic Dr. Kenny Broad as he dives into blue holes — underwater caves that formed during the last ice age when sea level was nearly 400 feet below what it is today. The holes are Earth’s least explored and perhaps most dangerous frontiers. With an interdisciplinary team of climatologists, paleontologists and anthropologists, Broad investigates the hidden history of Earth’s climate as revealed by finds in this spectacularly beautiful “alternate universe.”KAKM: Wednesday, Feb. 15 @ 8:00pm
This is the incredible story of Trishna and Krishna, twin girls born joined at the head. Abandoned shortly after birth at an orphanage in Bangladesh, they had little chance of survival, until they were saved and taken to Australia by an aid worker. After two years battling for life, the twins are ready for a series of delicate operations, which will prepare them for the ultimate challenge: a marathon separation surgery that will allow them to live truly separate lives. Since the beginning, surgeons knew there was no guarantee of survival for either of the girls — but without surgery there was no hope at all. With exclusive access to this extraordinary human and medical drama, NOVA’s cameras have been with Trishna and Krishna and their caregivers at each moment of their journey.KAKM: Wednesday, 2/8 @ 8:00pm