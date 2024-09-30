Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
New York

  • News
    An Innocent Man Imprisoned for 20 Years
    Kristin Spack
    Wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years for murder and rape, Steves Barnes was finally set free in 2009 after a DNA test funded by a non-profit group, theInnocence Projectultimately proved his innocence. The nightmare began when Steve was just 19 years old. Steve Barnes shared his story at an event hosted by the Alaska Innocence Projectand the UAA Justice Center on November 2 at UAA.KSKA: Thursday 12/8 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    Second Controller Speaks About Korean Airliner Incident on 9/11
    Lori Townsend
    Another Air Traffic controller who says he worked with Korean flight 085 that was diverted to Whitehorse on Sept. 11, 2001 has come forward with additional details of the day’s events. APRN reported Friday that retired Air Traffic Controller Rick Wilder says the pilot was ordered to squawk that he had hijackers on board.
  • News
    Air Traffic Controller Talks About Korean Airliner Incident on 9-11
    Lori Townsend
    A decade after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, APRN has uncovered new information regarding the events that caused a Korean 747 en route to New York and scheduled to stop in Anchorage for fuel, to be diverted from Anchorage to Whitehorse Canada.
  • News
    Anchorage Files Lawsuit Over Knik Bridge Project
    Ellen Lockyer
    The municipality of Anchorage has filed a lawsuit against the federal government over the proposed Knik Bridge project, also known as KABATA, which would link the Matanuska Susitna Borough to the city.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: July 8, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Alaska Congressional Delegation Not Included in Budget Talks, Murkowski Voices Concerns over EPA and BOEMRE, Anchorage Files Lawsuit Over Knik Bridge Project, Northern Waters Task Force Meets This Week, and more...