Wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years for murder and rape, Steves Barnes was finally set free in 2009 after a DNA test funded by a non-profit group, theInnocence Projectultimately proved his innocence. The nightmare began when Steve was just 19 years old. Steve Barnes shared his story at an event hosted by the Alaska Innocence Projectand the UAA Justice Center on November 2 at UAA.KSKA: Thursday 12/8 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Listen