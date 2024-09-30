-
Please join co-host, Prentiss Pemberton for an interview with childhood trauma survivor and bestselling author, Dave Pelzer, author of “A Child Called It”.Thanks for listening!
Monday, August 14, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. On this edition of the Line One we discuss the data on child abuse and neglect in Alaska, including risk factors, consequences, and prevention. Included will be a discussion of the Adverse Childhood Experiences data on long term health consequences.LISTEN HERE
The Alaska Office of Children’s Services is regionalizing its call-in process for reports of child abuse and neglect.