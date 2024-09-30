-
As a House Natural Resources subcommittee was blasting the Obama administration's ocean policy at a field hearing in Alaska, committee Chairman Doc…
-
TransCanada, the state’s license-holder for a large-capacity natural gas pipeline from the North Slope to North American markets, told a legislative committee Tuesday that the state is partially responsible for the lack of potential gas shippers willing to sign contracts to use the project.
-
A Shell mobile drill rig will be leaving Alaska for Washington state this summer in anticipation of the 2012 Arctic drilling season.
-
Dave Donaldson, APRN – JuneauAlaskans will not immediately know the extent of industry interest in either of Alaska’s natural gas pipelines until this…