-
The unusually warm weather is expected to give way to more seasonal temperatures. National Weather Service meteorologist Don Aycock in Fairbanks says an upper level low moving down from the North Pole is forecast to spread frigid air into the interior by the holiday weekend.
-
The National Weather Service is predicting another Chinook for Southcentral Alaska starting Tuesday.
-
Flood waters are starting to recede in Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley, though a National Weather Service flood warning remains in effect until 10 o’clock Thursday night for the Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River.
-
Glacial Outburst Floods Mendenhall Lake, River, Emergency Towing System Tried on Cruise Ship, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Launches, New Law Banning Synthetic Marijuana Goes Into Effect, and more...
-
A longtime National Weather Service meteorologist is pushing for a new sister agency focused on predicting climate change.
-
DNR Declares New Renaissance for Cook Inlet’s Oil and Gas, Ambassadors Visit Alaska to ‘Experience America’, House and Senate in Talks for Coastal Management Special Session, More Shipping Means More Resources Needed for North Alaska, and more...
-
Near record high temperatures are forecast across the central interior Friday and Saturday. Highs are expected to top out anywhere from the mid 70’s to mid 80’s across an area extending from Fairbanks to Denali Park, Delta Junction, Tok and Ft. Yukon.