The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is calling for Oral history submissions from Alaska. It's for their project, 'Voices From The Fisheries'. NOAA's National Marine Fisheries Service started the project back in 2007, but stories from Alaska have been slow to come in .
A longtime National Weather Service meteorologist is pushing for a new sister agency focused on predicting climate change.
DNR Declares New Renaissance for Cook Inlet’s Oil and Gas, Ambassadors Visit Alaska to ‘Experience America’, House and Senate in Talks for Coastal Management Special Session, More Shipping Means More Resources Needed for North Alaska, and more...
The Obama Administration announced its Marine Aquaculture policy today, making it official that the federal government will encourage the production of shellfish and finfish in U.S. waters.
Red Tape Over Palin Emails Irks State Legislators, Search Ends for Missing Talkeetna Woman, Federal Government Encourages Shellfish, Finfish Production, Snowy Owl Rehabilitated and Released in Barrow, and more...
The President’s new pick to head the Commerce Department, John Bryson, quickly drew fire from Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski. Bryson was head of the largest utility in the U.S., but what Murkowski objects to is the fact that he was one of the founders of the Natural Resources Defense Council.