The National Marine Fisheries Service is asking for at least 15 months to assess the impact of their Steller sea lion protection measures.
A federal judge has upheld the National Marine Fisheries Service’s decision to restrict fishing in the Western Aleutians in order to protect an endangered stock of marine mammals.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is calling for Oral history submissions from Alaska. It's for their project, 'Voices From The Fisheries'. NOAA's National Marine Fisheries Service started the project back in 2007, but stories from Alaska have been slow to come in .
Senator Lisa Murkowski says she didn’t know for months that her fisheries aide had signed a plea deal with federal authorities admitting to fishing illegally.
State Intervenes in Pebble Mine Case, Murkowski Unaware for Months of Aide’s Plea Deal, Airport Safety Project to Resume Following FAA Reauthorization, Boycott, Protests Continue Outside of Hilton Anchorage, and more...
For years, scientists and fishermen alike have wondered why the Steller sea lion stock in the western Aleutians continues to shrink.
House Passes Bill to Raise Debt Ceiling, BBAHC Blames Layoffs on Washington Woes, Trapper Creek Mid-Air Crash is Second in Three Weeks, Bodies of Plane Crash Victims Recovered from Douglas Island, and more...
Trustees for Alaska filed a lawsuit today in Washington, DC over the delay in moving forward with an Endangered Species Act listing for the Cook Inlet…
Yesterday's bear mauling of an Anchorage teenager has some people up in arms. But wildlife managers say they're not ready to shoot the bear, even if they…