National Debt

  • News
    House Passes Bill to Raise Debt Ceiling
    Libby Casey
    The U.S. House passed tonight a bill to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for spending cuts. The tally was 269 to 161.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: August 1, 2011
    Josh Edge
    House Passes Bill to Raise Debt Ceiling, BBAHC Blames Layoffs on Washington Woes, Trapper Creek Mid-Air Crash is Second in Three Weeks, Bodies of Plane Crash Victims Recovered from Douglas Island, and more...
  • News
    Congress Still Has No Deal for National Debt, Partial FAA Shutdown Imminent
    Libby Casey
    Congress is gone for the weekend even though there’s no deal to avoid defaulting on the national debt. It also left without extending a bill for the Federal Aviation Administration, causing a partial shutdown of the FAA Friday night.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: July 22, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Congress Still Has No Deal for National Debt, Partial FAA Shutdown Imminent; Anchorage Mayor Proposes Limiting Downtown Sidewalk Sitting; EPA Releases Two Draft Permits for Offshore Projects; Missing Railroad Employee’s Body Found Near Healy; and more...
  • Programs
    National Debt Default; Mayor Sullivan Takes On Protester; Public Safety Commissioner Charged with Rape
    Josh Edge
    Friday, July 22 at 2:00pm on KSKA 91.1FM and Friday, July 22 at 7:30pm on KAKM, Channel 7 televisionThe U.S. risks defaulting on the national debt come August; Don Young is absent from Washington D.C. during the the debate; Mayor Sullivan takes on a homeless sidewalk protester with a criminal history; a Anchorage's Public Safety Advisory Commissioner was arrested for rape; the possible effects on Alaska if the U.S. defaults on its debt, and Joe Miller says he won't appeal $17,200 in legal fees he owes the state after his failed election lawsuits.
  • Programs
    Debt Reduction; Title 21; and the 8(a) Contracting Debate
    Josh Edge
    Friday, July 8 at 2:00pm and Saturday, July 9 at 6:04pm on KSKA 91.1FM. Airing on KAKM on Friday, July 8 at 7:30pm and Saturday, July 9 at 5:00pmPresident Obama has made Congress stay after school to iron out a deficit reduction and national debt plan; who is Major Barney - and why is he in jail struggling to have a judge grant him bail?; Title 21 - the Anchorage land use code - has been under review for, well, years, and it has been the source of intense debate...