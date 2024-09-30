-
After six and a half years, first as co-host and then as host of Stage Talk, Steve Hunt has decided to exit stage left. With his departure the show will take a short hiatus and then re-appear in August in a new format with a new name, but still focusing on the arts. To help commemorate the last episode of the show, Hunt has invited as his guest, Stage Talk creator and first host, Catherine Stadem. Join Steve and Catherine today on Stage Talk as they talk about its beginnings almost twenty years ago through its history of celebrating the performing arts up to today.Thanks for listening!
-
Anchorage Community Theatre's Executive Director Matt Fernandez drops by Stage Talk this week to give us an overview of what they have planned for their 2018-2019 season. a farce, an historical musical, a drama, an adaption of a Newberry Medal winning novel and a work from an "honorary local" are in the works.Thanks for listening!
-
Most people remember the Disney film Mary Poppins but now there is a live-stage version spearheaded by a collaboration between Disney and Cameron Mackintosh and Valley Performing Arts is presenting it in the Glenn Massay Theatre on the campus of Mat-Su College March 30th through April 22. Executive Director for VPA Garry Forrester drops by Stage Talk this week to describe how ambitious and rewarding this project is.KSKA: Friday, March 30 at 2:45pmThanks for listening!
-
KSKA: Friday, January 26 at 2:45pm The Alaska Fine Arts Academy is taking a sabbatical to regroup and to focus on where their next step will be, but before they do, they are teaming up with Cyrano's Theatre Companyfor one last theatrical blast, and what a blast it is--Dennis T. Ginacino's Disenchanted! a musical of "royal renegades" (Rapunzel, Cinderella, Little Mermaid, Sleeping Beauty, et.al.) who "toss off their tiaras" to tell it like it really is. Two of these "princesses", "Snow White" (Anna Cometa) and "Pocahontas" (Lailani Cook) join director Warren Weinstein today on Stage Talk to tell some of their secrets...LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Friday, January 5 at 2:45pm. It's the start of 2018 and, with the new year, Cyrano's Theatre Company begins its 26th season of producing exciting theatre for the Anchorage community. Producing Artistic Director Teresa K. Pond drops by Stage Talk this week to give an update on how the transition between their old space at 4th and D and their new facility on Debarr has been going as well as to announce what's coming up this year. Cyrano's season will not only involve their own productions but many collaborations as well.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Friday, December 1 at 2:45pm Cyrano's Theatre Company is presenting two shows for the holidays this year. Codie Costellodirects Our Friends, The Enemy by Alex Gwyther, a play that recounts the Christmas "miracle" that happened during World War I in the trenches between German and British soldiers. And, Colby Bleicher directs Fancy Nancy, The Musical with book and lyrics by Susan DiLallo and Music and lyrics by Danny Abosch about the beloved eccentric "Fancy Nancy" as she and her friends prepare to perform in their very first show. Our Friends, The Enemy performs evenings December 1-24 and Fancy Nancy, The Musical performs matinees December 2-17. Codie Costello drops by Stage Talk this week to chat about both shows.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Friday, November 3 at 2:45p.m. Stonecliff, an original musical about the building of a railway from Skagway into the Yukon during the Klondike Gold Rush by Michael J. Heney, Alaska's "Irish Prince", will perform at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium November 10-12. Playwright Conrad Boyce (also Director and Producer) joins Stage Talk this week via phone line from Whitehorse, Yukon where the play is currently in rehearsal. Listen in this week to find out about one of Alaska and Canada's more interesting historical figures as well to find out more about this exciting musical. Stonecliff with music by Matthew Lien is making its world premier in Anchorage.LISTEN HERE
-
In the summer of 1987 Sandy Harper and her husband Jerry opened Cyrano's, a bookstore and cafe located at D Street and 4th Avenue in downtown Anchorage. In 1992, it expanded to include a theatre: "Cyrano's Off Center Playhouse", which became the home of Cyrano's Theatre Company. Over the next 24 years, Cyrano's presented, on average, one play a month. With the passing of Jerry in 2005, Sandy took over as Producing Artistic Director until last year when she handed the reins over to Teresa Pond. This past summer, the Board of Directors made the decision to move the company to the former Out North Contemporary Art House located on Debarr. With this move, we see the "end of an era" for the space on 4th and D and Sandy has decided to hold a celebration on Saturday, September 9th starting at noon and going for as long as people want to stay. Sandy is asking for people to bring stories and memories to share. Join Sandy today on Stage Talk to hear more about this remarkable adventure.KSKA: Friday, September 8 at 2:45pm
-
Dave Block, the founder and Artistic Director of Midnight Sun Theatre, has some exciting news. He has decided to expand what has up to now been only a summer theatre to a full-year production company and he's on Stage Talk this week to give us all the details. Midnight Sun's upcoming season promises to be full of surprises.KSKA: Friday, September 1 at 2:45pm
-
Join UAA Department of Theatre and Dance faculty members Brian Cook and Ty Hewitt this week on Stage Talk as they let us in on an exciting new season that breaks away from the traditional fare of scripted drama and dives headlong into the creative process as it progresses throughout the year. Included in this season is a year-long celebration ofEarth Matters on Stage.LISTEN HEREKSKA: Friday, August 18 at 2:45pm