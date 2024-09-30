Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Mountain View neighborhood

    APD Releases Use-Of-Force Policy
    Daysha Eaton
    After two years of high profile officer-involved shootings, the Anchorage Police Department has made their use-of-force policy public. Police Chief Mark Mew made the announcement last night, (Thursday 2/13) during a community forum at Clark Middle School in the Mountain View Neighborhood.
    Suspected Serial Rapist in Custody
    Daysha Eaton
    Anchorage Police have arrested and charged 25-year-old Tony Earl Bullock Jr. for 2 sexual assaults and 1 attempted sexual assault and assault with a weapon. Police allege he is a serial rapist who abducted and women at gunpoint. Download Audio
    Mountain View Celebrates New Project
    Pat Yack
    Graphic provided by Cook Inlet Housing AuthorityArtist depiction of Bliss Street Village TownhomesEarlier this week, Mountain View hosted a house party of…