  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 27, 2012
    Kristin Spack
    Federal Government Clears Redistricting Plan, BLM Cleans Up Two Legacy Wells in NPRA, Fairbanks Area Leaders Express Relief Over F-16 Decision, Historic Plane Wreck Identified, 2,700 Alaskans Due Health Insurance Rebates, Anchorage Innovator Develops Bus App, Congress Debates Mount McKinley Name Change, Workforce Program Celebrates Anniversary, Studying a Thriving Bird- The Rhino.
  • News
    Congress Debates Mount McKinley Name Change
    Peter Granitz
    The National Park Service does not object to renaming the continent’s largest peak Mount Denali, though it’s stopping short of recommending the name…
  • News
    NPS Ups Denali, Foraker Climbing Fees
    Dan Bross
    The National Park Service is upping the fee for climbing Denali and Mt. Foraker. The price hike is aimed at re-cooping the cost of managing mountaineering on the high peaks.