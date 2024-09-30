-
A 65-year-old Juneau man is presumed missing at sea after his unmanned skiff was discovered in the waters of southeast Alaska.
-
A 15-year-old boy was found dead beside a snow machine in Pinky’s Park in Bethel. Police have not released the boy’s name yet, but say his parents had reported him missing and search and rescue volunteers, Alaska State Troopers, and police had all been looking for him.
-
The search continues for a Fairbanks man missing northeast of the city. Gerald DeBerry was last seen Monday riding a 4 wheeler in the Frozen Foot Creek area, near mile 70 of the Steese highway.
-
A hunter has been missing for almost a week in the Kachemak Bay area. Robert Johnson, 38, of Anchorage, did not show up Saturday to rendezvous with his partner at camp.
-
They have been searching for a missing assistant hunting guide near Koliganek. Alaska State Troopers report 44-year-old Brian R. Murray of Fairbanks has been missing since Saturday, when he failed to arrive at the village from camp upstream on the Nushagak River.
-
A hiker was found dead Tuesday near Juneau. James Reese, 42, was reported missing on Monday. His vehicle was found at the Herbert Glacier Trail trailhead and body was found near the Herbert River.
-
He had taken off on a jetski around midnight Sunday night and was reported missing when he still hadn't turned up at 4 am.
-
The week long effort to find missing Talkeetna resident Melanie Gould has come to an end. The search was terminated this afternoon and all resources have been removed from the field.
-
