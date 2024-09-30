Mike Mason

-
The Bristol Bay Sockeye fishing season is over and it was not a year to make the fleet very happy. Still, the price was not bad, considering the market, and the ultimate strength of the runs were also not bad.
Coming up this week: the sockeye run in Bristol Bay dropped off suddenly over the weekend, and some fishermen are looking forward to fishing the silvers; there's plenty of salmon news from Southeast, and Alaska's largest commercial fishing port finally is getting wireless internet coverage.
Coming up this week, two fishermen are dead after their skiff capsizes, the Yukon King return is weak - again, Nushagak Kings are coming back small, while the market outlook for Southeast salmon is looking up.
The State of Alaska is stepping up efforts to encourage Alaskans to apply for the hundreds of open seafood processing jobs spread out across thestate.
King salmon escapement to the Nushagak River continues to lag behind schedule and it looks unlikely that there will be any directed commercial openers targeting those kings this month.
Resource Developers Concerned About National Ocean Council Initiatives
The effort by a handful of organizations to provide more and better information to the commercial fishing fleets, processors, and other stakeholders in Bristol Bay should get a boost in the next few days as the Port Moller Test Fishery gets ramped up.
Vote Delayed on Bycatch Reduction Alternatives, Port Moller Test Fishery to Receive Boost
Coming up this week, no commercial king fishing on the Yukon again this summer, Area M fishermen skip the first opener in solidarity with AYK fishermen.
Late this week a fishing vessel begins sampling the fish headed into Bristol Bay past Port Moller.