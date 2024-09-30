Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
    Diet, microbes, and colon cancer
    Dr. Jay Butler
    Roughly 1 in 25 Alaskans develop colon cancer, yet we still know little of the causes of this all-too-common and life-threatening disease. On the next Line One Your Health Connection, join Dr. Jay Butler for a discussion with Dr. Stephen O’Keefe, of the University of Pittsburgh. Thanks for listening!
    The Hidden Half of Nature: The Microbial Roots of Life and Health
    Eric Bork
    Monday, July 04, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Much of the extended life span of humans today can be attributed to the control of pathogenic microbes. As a result, the promotion of health and attention on chronic disease is becoming the focus of health care. However, along the way we are discovering a new appreciation of the health benefits provided by much more abundant non-pathogenic microbes that evolved with us. DOWNLOAD AUDIO