Monday, July 04, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Much of the extended life span of humans today can be attributed to the control of pathogenic microbes. As a result, the promotion of health and attention on chronic disease is becoming the focus of health care. However, along the way we are discovering a new appreciation of the health benefits provided by much more abundant non-pathogenic microbes that evolved with us.

