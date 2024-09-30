Michael Carey

Friday, July 29 at 2:00 pm on KSKA 91.1FM and at 7:30 pm on KAKM, Channel 7 televisionThis week, the Mayor intends to continue pursuing panhandler sidewalk law; Kohring hopes to revise corruption charges as he awaits trial; a group of teenagers is attacked by a bear; Calista closes Alaska Newspapers; and the latest on the debt crisis, and what does it mean for Alaska?

