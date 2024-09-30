Michael Carey

-
The stories up for discussion this week are: oil tax reform, Anchorage Municipal Election on April 3rd, Koenig abduction and arrest, KABATA Knik Arm bridge, federal court house closures, AHFC to lead natural gas pipeline project, Murkowski and others attempting to reform Justice Department, and Rep. Neuman's "Stand Your Ground" bill.
The stories up for discussion this week are: the report on prosecutors’ conduct in the Ted Stevens case; the state’s oil tax debate; redistricting; Senate votes down measure to open ANWR; in-state gas line; the Anchorage mayoral race.KSKA: Friday, 3/16 at 2:00pm & Saturday, 3/17 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 3/16 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 3/17 at 5:00pm
Friday, July 29 at 2:00 pm on KSKA 91.1FM and at 7:30 pm on KAKM, Channel 7 televisionThis week, the Mayor intends to continue pursuing panhandler sidewalk law; Kohring hopes to revise corruption charges as he awaits trial; a group of teenagers is attacked by a bear; Calista closes Alaska Newspapers; and the latest on the debt crisis, and what does it mean for Alaska?
Friday, July 15 at 2:00pm on KSKA 91.1FM and 7:30pm on KAKM, Channel 7 televisionDan Sullivan has gone to court over the Knik Arm Crossing; AHFC did a study of the proposed bullet line bringing gas from the North Slope to Southcentral; "BP Ordered to send Feds $25 million"...
Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18This week they will talk about: what has happened with the Palin emails so far; the Port of Anchorage; Melanie Gould’s disappearance and reemergence; Pete Kott’s trial date has been set; Parnell takes a rural road trip; trimming the capital budget; and finally, the Bonnie Craig murder is finally solved.
Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 Former-Governor Palin's emails are being released; what's happening on Palin's bus tour; housing discrimination for Alaska Natives; revitalizing an endangered language; special session cost the state nearly $1 million; authorities preparing to clear out homeless camps; reapportionment board nearly complete; program to improve rural children's diet with traditional foods; and more rescues of mountaineers.
This week on Alaska Edition, host Michael Carey is joined in the studio by Paul Jenkins, from the Anchorage Daily Planet, Steve MacDonald, of KTUU Channel 2 News, and Libby Casey, APRN’s Washington DC correspondent.