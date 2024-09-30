-
Flood waters are starting to recede in Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley, though a National Weather Service flood warning remains in effect until 10 o’clock Thursday night for the Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River.
-
Glacial Outburst Floods Mendenhall Lake, River, Emergency Towing System Tried on Cruise Ship, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Launches, New Law Banning Synthetic Marijuana Goes Into Effect, and more...
-
A likeness of Alaska’s most famous former governor has become a popular target for thieves in Juneau.
-
Study Shows Natural Gas Pipeline Could Deliver Directly to Anchorage, Pelican Struggles with Absent Fish Economy: Part One, DNR Withdraws Approval for Sutton Coal Mine, Backyard Chicken-Keeping Gains Momentum in Anchorage, and more...