-
The state has received an application from Usibelli Coal for a permit renewal for the Wishbone Hill coal mine.
-
Matanuska Susitna Borough Mayor Larry DeVilbiss says he was taken by surprise last week by Anchorage's suit against the Knik Arm Crossing.
-
Maniilaq Association Lays Off Unspecified Number of Employees, Rachelle Waterman Sentenced to Three Years, Indian Affairs Committee Investigating Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault Rates, Mat-Su Mayor Surprised by Anchorage’s Suit Against Knik Arm Crossing, and more...