Maureen McLaughlin

  • News
    Mountain Sickness Keeps Ranger Patrol Busy
    Sue Deyoe
    The Denali rescue helicopter was busy last night taking care of patients high on Mt. McKinley. In three separate incidents, one climbing patrol had to deal with mountaineers suffering from severe acute mountain sickness.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 7, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Copies of Palin’s Emails Will Be Available to Public, British Ambassador Takes First Trip to Alaska, DOD releases IDs of soldiers killed in Afghanistan, Mountain Sickness Keeps Ranger Patrol Busy, and more...
  • News
    Two Climbers Die in Mount Francis Avalanche
    Dan Bross
    Two climbers have been killed in an avalanche in Denali National Park. The Park Service reports that 33-year-old Jiro Kurihara of Canmore, Alberta, and 28-year-old Junya Shiraishi of Sapporo, Japan were found dead in avalanche debris near the base of Mt. Francis, a 10,400 foot peak near Mt. McKinley.