Maureen McLaughlin

The Denali rescue helicopter was busy last night taking care of patients high on Mt. McKinley. In three separate incidents, one climbing patrol had to deal with mountaineers suffering from severe acute mountain sickness.
Copies of Palin’s Emails Will Be Available to Public, British Ambassador Takes First Trip to Alaska, DOD releases IDs of soldiers killed in Afghanistan, Mountain Sickness Keeps Ranger Patrol Busy, and more...
Two climbers have been killed in an avalanche in Denali National Park. The Park Service reports that 33-year-old Jiro Kurihara of Canmore, Alberta, and 28-year-old Junya Shiraishi of Sapporo, Japan were found dead in avalanche debris near the base of Mt. Francis, a 10,400 foot peak near Mt. McKinley.