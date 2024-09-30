Matt Miller

-
Friday, August 5 at 2:00pmOne of the most influential men in fisheries policy will be going to prison after admitting to federal fisheries violations. Seafood dot com's John Sackton weighs in on the Arne Fuglvog situation. And, will enough kings reach the border to make the Canadians happy? All that, and the pink salmon season looks strong in Southeast and in Kodiak Island waters.
A former congressional aide may spend as much as 10-months in prison for a fishing violation while was a member of the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council.
Former Murkowski Aide May Face Jail Time for Fishing Violation, Congress May Leave FAA in Partial Shut-Down Mode, Cordova Times Will Be Purchased By Its Editor, Permanent Fund Dividend Will be Lower than Last Year, and more...
Coming up this week, decisions and non-decisions by the North Pacific Fishery Management Council on salmon bycatch in the Gulf and Bering Sea; the Chignik red run is going strong and the Kodiak pink forecast is great.