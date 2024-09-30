-
Sydney, Australia- based Riversdale Alaska has been awarded a state coal lease in the Chickaloon area. Riversdale was the high bidder for the almost ten thousand acres of potential coal bearing lands in the Matanuska- Susitna Borough, paying a more than 3 million dollars bonus for the lease.
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb48c70000Sutton residents are looking forward to the opening of the town's new library. The project has attracted major funders, while the Matanuska Susitna Borough is on board as grants administrator. Despite excitement about the new library, bookworms in town have fond memories of the old one.
Matanuska Susitna Borough voter turnout was light yesterday (Tuesday), but those who made it to the polls elected two new Borough Assembly members and approved all three bond proposals. KSKA's Ellen Lockyer has the unofficial results of the Valley election.
Matanuska Susitna Borough voters will be selecting two Borough school board seats when they go to the polls on Tuesday
When Matanuska Susitna Borough voters go to the polls next week, they will be asked to approve ballot propositions regarding schools, roads and reapportionment.
Two Wasilla men are vying for the Matanuska Susitna Borough's district four seat. As KSKA's Ellen Lockyer reports, both candidates are concerned with land use issues, but are taking decidedly different viewpoints.
There's only one real race for Matanuska Susitna Borough Assembly this year. As KSKA's Ellen Lockyer reports, although a District 4 contest is creating sparks in Wasilla , there's only one candidate for construction - heavy District 5, and he is willing to bet his experience will be able to help Borough residents benefit from a localized economic boom.
The state has received an application from Usibelli Coal for a permit renewal for the Wishbone Hill coal mine.
Matanuska Susitna Borough Mayor Larry DeVilbiss says he was taken by surprise last week by Anchorage's suit against the Knik Arm Crossing.