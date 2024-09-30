-
The Alaska Marine Highway System has been in the news a lot lately, beginning with the governor's veto of the ferry budget in the spring, and a ferry…
Alaska’s Marine Highway System wants a court to order the fast-ferry builder to provide new engines for the ships. State officials say engines on the Fairweather and Chenega are wearing out far faster than their warranties promised.
High winds in the Gulf of Alaska have forced ships into shelter. The cruise ship Statendam couldn't leave Seward Sunday, the Amsterdam and Westerdam cancelled their stops in Sitka, which is in sheltered waters, but still on the outer coast. Travelers expecting state ferries are advised to contact the Marine Highway for the latest information there.