Marine highway

  • The Tustumena in Cold Bay. Photo by Adam Verrier.
    Outdoor Explorer
    Sailing the Aleutians on the MV Tustumena
    Eric Bork
    The Alaska Marine Highway System has been in the news a lot lately, beginning with the governor's veto of the ferry budget in the spring, and a ferry…
  • News
    State Wants Court to Force Ferry Builder to Replace Engines
    Ed Schoenfeld
    Alaska’s Marine Highway System wants a court to order the fast-ferry builder to provide new engines for the ships. State officials say engines on the Fairweather and Chenega are wearing out far faster than their warranties promised.
  • News
    Fall Storms Halt Ferries
    Steve Heimel
    High winds in the Gulf of Alaska have forced ships into shelter. The cruise ship Statendam couldn't leave Seward Sunday, the Amsterdam and Westerdam cancelled their stops in Sitka, which is in sheltered waters, but still on the outer coast. Travelers expecting state ferries are advised to contact the Marine Highway for the latest information there.