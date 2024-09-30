-
A complaint was filed today (Tues. 2/18) with the Alaska Public Offices Commission against Anchorage Assembly candidate Mao Tosi. The complaint alleges Tosi's campaign for an East Anchorage Assembly seat violates Alaska's campaign laws on 15 counts.
Mao Tosi didn't believe it when he received the first call from NBC "Today" Show personality Al Roker's "Lend a Hand Today," charity road trip. They told him that AK Pride -- the non-profit that Tosi runs -- and other local charities would receive $1.9 million worth of merchandise and donations.
