Mao Tosi

    News
    APOC Reviewing Tosi Complaint
    Daysha Eaton
    A complaint was filed today (Tues. 2/18) with the Alaska Public Offices Commission against Anchorage Assembly candidate Mao Tosi. The complaint alleges Tosi's campaign for an East Anchorage Assembly seat violates Alaska's campaign laws on 15 counts.
  • News
    AK Pride Pays Forward Their ‘Today’ Show Donations
    Josh Edge
    Mao Tosi didn't believe it when he received the first call from NBC "Today" Show personality Al Roker's "Lend a Hand Today," charity road trip. They told him that AK Pride -- the non-profit that Tosi runs -- and other local charities would receive $1.9 million worth of merchandise and donations.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 14, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Kuskokwim River Closed to King Salmon Fishing by Emergency Order, State Closes Anchor River to Fishing, AK Pride Pays Forward Their ‘Today’ Show Donations, Redistricting Board Holds Ceremonial Signing of Plan, and more...