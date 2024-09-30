Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  • Hometown, Alaska
    Squeezing books into busy Alaska summers
    We up the ante on your summer reading with a new book about Alaska, recommendations from two Alaska authors and an Alaska Collection librarian, plus details on Alaska Reads and The Great American Read from PBS. Now, curl up and read!Thanks for listening!
  • News
    Anchorage Holds First Mini Maker Faire
    Sara Bernard
    The Anchorage Economic Development Corporation hosted Anchorage’s first-ever Mini Maker Faire at the Loussac Library on Saturday, July 27th. The Maker Faire is a gathering of crafters, engineers, and tinkerers launched in California in 2006 and now taking place in cities across the world. The AEDC hopes the Faire will help boost innovation and industry across Alaska.Download Audio
  • News
    Election Commission Digs Into Ballot Mess
    Daysha Eaton
    The Election Commission for the Municipality of Anchorage will hold a final public meeting today (Monday) to interview people who were unable to vote in…