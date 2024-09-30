-
In 1978, Black males made up a little over 3% of medical school enrollments, but in 2019 that number was even smaller. Does this disparity contribute to healthcare inequities in minority communities?
Some of the greatest challenges in health care arise during treatment for prolonged life-threatening illnesses and during care at the end of life. Palliative care assists patients and families in selecting the best treatment options that align with the goals of care. Please join Dr. Jay Butler and a panel of Alaska palliative care providers on Line One: Your Health Connection for a discussion of palliative care—what it is and what it is not?Thanks for listening!
Much like high conflict, divorce tears families apart and forceschildren to choose sides. The political discourse of the last three years has created a widening social rift that is increasingly tense and volatile. Please Join Line One Co-Host, Prentiss Pemberton, and Professor Dr. David LivingStone Smith, for a thoughtful discussion about the social/emotional health of our nation and for a look at what we can learn from our history and the history of others.Thanks for listening!
The discovery of antibiotics nearly a century ago transformed medicine. Infectious diseases that commonly killed became curable. Although life-saving, antibiotics can also have undesirable effects and drug-resistant bacteria are threatening the improvements in life expectancy and health that have been provided by antibiotics. Dr. Jay Butler, welcomes infectious disease specialists for a discussion of antibiotics—the good, the bad, the ugly.Thanks for listening!
On the next Line One, Prentiss Pemberton welcomes Dr. Cathy Von Hippel, from Alaska Telepsychology, for a discussion about the mental health challenges we face as a state and for a look at how technology is playing a critical role in delivering important mental health resources to the farthest reaches of our state.Thanks for listening!
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in men and women in the U.S. and disease of the coronary arteries of the heart is the major cause of heart disease. The good news is that the incidence and death rate of coronary heart disease has been declining. What can we learn regarding the reasons for these declines that might help all of us? Dr. Thad Woodard returns to guest host a program on coronary heart disease on this edition of Line One: Your Health Connection.Thanks for listening!
Parenting in today’s complex landscape can prove a daunting task. As our kids age, and as they gain their freedom and independence, we as parents lose control and influence. How do we as parents maintain connection with our kids while setting clear limits and guidelines? On the next Line One:Your health conniction, Prentiss Pemberton and his guest will discuss the challenges parents face and give helpful tips and resources for how to best help your child if you are concerned about their physical, emotional, or mental health.Thanks for listening!
Childhood trauma can affect our health throughout the lifetime. But there are paths to healing for our kids and our communities. Co-host Dr. Jay Butler will be speaking with Dr. Cathy Baldwin-Johnson and Hillary Walker of Alaska CARES at the Providence Alaska Medical Center on ways to mitigate the effects of childhood trauma and build resiliency in our children.Thanks for listening!
Cell phone free middle schools was the last topic on Line One-Your Health Connection. This week, Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton builds on that conversation with a closer look at the evidence that points to “immersive technology” use as the #1 threat to our kids physical and mental health. Thanks for listening!
Prentiss Pemberton hosts a conversation about the pros and cons of allowing cellphones in middle schools with one of the producers of the film Screenagers. They will also take a look at an initiative that promotes cell phone free learning environments, and will discuss the results experienced by schools that have already taken this step for their students.Thanks for listening!