-
The Alaska Legislature could join the chorus of voices calling for an American Indian Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. An Alaska Senate committee on Tuesday passed a resolution supporting the project.Download Audio
-
Organizers of a citizen’s ballot initiative to restore Alaska’s Coastal Management Program have well over the number of signatures required to put it on the statewide ballot, says Juneau Mayor Bruce Botelho.
-
Backers of a citizen’s initiative to re-establish the Alaska Coastal Management Program have unleashed a full-court press to collect nearly 26,000 signatures needed to put the measure on this year’s statewide ballot.
-
The holidays are upon us and several local non-profits are looking for some elves to help Santa deliver a little Christmas cheer to area families.
-
Sponsors of a citizens’ initiative to re-establish the Alaska Coastal Management Program are frustrated by the Parnell Administration’s apparent foot dragging.
-
Outside forces – like the European debt crisis and turmoil in the Middle East – present both challenges and potential for Alaska’s economy.
-
The hearing into a Coast Guard pilot’s alleged negligence is over. The Article 32 proceeding wrapped up Friday afternoon in Juneau after the last round of witnesses.
-
The investigating officer for a hearing into last year's fatal Coast Guard helicopter crash off the coast of Washington State says he'll consider an additional charge of dereliction of duty against the crash's sole survivor, Lieutenant Lance Leone.
-
Unions chose to picket the a cruise ship full of well-known conservatives when it docked in Juneau yesterday. The Westerdam is carrying Donald Rumsfeld, Grover Norquist, Ralph Reed and other political conservatives and their fans through Alaska waters.
-
The state's latest move to un-stall the Juneau road has failed. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals refused to look again at its ruling requiring more consideration of the ferry system. Citizens Pro Road Chairman Dick Knapp is already saying the state ought to appeal.