The Alaska Legislature is scheduled to go back into session on Jan. 17 but in advance of that date lawmakers are starting to reveal some of the bills that will be introduced. One of the bills would give employers who hire a veteran a large tax credit.
The Alaska Public Offices Commission has issued a decision regarding their investigation into RBG Bush Planes for alleged illegal campaign contributions.
The Bristol Bay Native Association is getting ready to plan a transit system for Bristol Bay. BBNA officials say the service could link people who live in Southwest Alaska’s outlying villages to regional hubs like Dillingham for work, medical care and other services.
A local attorney has been appointed to replace retired Dillingham judge Fred Torisi. Pat Douglas is thoroughly familiar with the justice system there, as Mike Mason of member station KDLG reports.
The local college campus in Bristol Bay is asking area residents for a little piece of their Christmas tree.
The Pebble Mine is the most talked about and controversial proposed mining project in Southwest Alaska but it’s not the only project being looked at.
Earlier this month, U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood announced $15 million dollars to help American Indian and Alaska Native tribal governments invest in public transit.
The Alaska Public Offices Commission is heading into the home stretch of their investigation into RBG Bush Planes, a holding company for Robert Gillam’s aircraft.
The Alaska Local Boundary Commission has approved the City of Dillingham’s petition to annex the waters off its shore. City Manager Dan Forester says the approval came after the city went through a process of consultation with local fishing communities about the fish tax that would likely result.
Alaska was recently the first state in the U.S. to allow texting with a HIPAA-compliant mobile application, statewide. Jim Jordan is the Executive Director of the Alaska State Medical Association, which recently endorsed use of the smart phone app DocBookMD.