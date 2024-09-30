-
A crowd of about 30 people who braved chilly temperatures at the tip of the Homer Spit Monday morning were treated to a rare sight – the release of a fully rehabilitated sea otter back into the wild.
-
The Discovery Channel – which is already home to Alaska-based shows like “Gold Rush Alaska” and of course, “Deadliest Catch” – debuted a new Alaska reality show last week, this one set in the outskirts of Homer.
-
APRN and our affiliates are using this last week of 2011 to look back on some of the stories that left an impression. Some because they were fun, but some because they were difficult to report on.
-
The Mariner Theatre at Homer High School was filled nearly to capacity Tuesday afternoon as children from Paul Banks Elementary School filed onto the stage to prepare for their annual Christmas program.
-
The town of Homer is hoping to generate national publicity with a contest that celebrates a famous cartoon character with the same name.