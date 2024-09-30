Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KBBI

  • News
    Rehabilitated Sea Otter Released In Homer
    A crowd of about 30 people who braved chilly temperatures at the tip of the Homer Spit Monday morning were treated to a rare sight – the release of a fully rehabilitated sea otter back into the wild.
  • News
    Discovery Channel Debuts Show Set Near Homer
    The Discovery Channel – which is already home to Alaska-based shows like “Gold Rush Alaska” and of course, “Deadliest Catch” – debuted a new Alaska reality show last week, this one set in the outskirts of Homer.
  • News
    Year In Review: Haines, Unalaska and Homer
    APRN and our affiliates are using this last week of 2011 to look back on some of the stories that left an impression. Some because they were fun, but some because they were difficult to report on.
  • News
    Children’s Christmas Program Fills Homer Theatre
    Iris Vandenham
    The Mariner Theatre at Homer High School was filled nearly to capacity Tuesday afternoon as children from Paul Banks Elementary School filed onto the stage to prepare for their annual Christmas program.
  • News
    Homer Looks for Homer Look Alike
    The town of Homer is hoping to generate national publicity with a contest that celebrates a famous cartoon character with the same name.