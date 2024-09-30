-
Add sea otters to the list of critters transmitting radio signals in Southeast Alaska. Researchers recently captured and tagged the marine mammals north of Petersburg.
Alaska Senators Back ‘Pilot’s Bill of Rights', ‘Bullet Line’ May Disrupt Plans for Cook Inlet Drilling, Sea Otters Tagged for Population Study, New Statistics Show Unemployment Rates are Higher for Veterans, and more...
Scientists have removed the fossilized remains of an ancient ocean-going reptile from the rocky shores of an island near Kake in Southeast Alaska.
An explosives team from Elmendorf Air Force Base traveled to the Southeast community of Kake last Thursday to examine an unexploded artillery shell.
State House Still Mulling Over Coastal Management Program, Hoonah Gets Federal Funds for Broadband Internet, ACS Goes ‘4G’Crash Near Beluga Lake Kills Pilot, and more...
Sealaska is helping reopen Kake’s fish-processing plant. It’s part of the regional Native corporation’s increased emphasis on Southeast Alaska investments. It also continues to expand its lower 48 businesses, some of which operate overseas.
DNR Declares New Renaissance for Cook Inlet’s Oil and Gas, Ambassadors Visit Alaska to ‘Experience America’, House and Senate in Talks for Coastal Management Special Session, More Shipping Means More Resources Needed for North Alaska, and more...
A fuel barge is on its way to Kake today, where residents dealt with a gasoline shortage over the weekend.
Fishery Safety Experts Unhappy with Program Cancellation, Update on Missing Talkeetna Woman, Teenage Girls Survive Drowning Accident on Tustumena Lake, Officials Investigate Marine Mammal Deaths Near Skagway, and more...