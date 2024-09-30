-
The Alaska Alaska National Guard is responding to allegations of sexual assault within its ranks. Brigadier General Mike Bridges, the Commander of the Alaska National Guard says there have been nearly more than two dozen alleged cases of sexual assault since 2009.
Military families with members receiving medical care from the Alaska VA Healthcare Hospital in Anchorage have a new place to stay.
About 3500 soldiers stationed at Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson will deploy next month to Afghanistan. The 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division's deployment is for one year.
Judge Orders Joe Miller to Pay Legal Fees from Election Challenge, U.S. House Rejects Cutting Funding to Offensive in Libya, Residents Return to Unalaska and Dutch Harbor After Tsunami Warning, Coast Guard Trains for More Arctic Traffic, and more...
As the arctic sea ice pulls back and more shipping, research and other vessels ply the opened-up waters, the U.S. Coast Guard is trying to beef up its arctic presence.
The Department of Defense has released the names of the four Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson soldiers kill by a roadside bomb Saturday in Afghanistan.
Copies of Palin’s Emails Will Be Available to Public, British Ambassador Takes First Trip to Alaska, DOD releases IDs of soldiers killed in Afghanistan, Mountain Sickness Keeps Ranger Patrol Busy, and more...