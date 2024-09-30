-
Dan Fauske has resigned as president of the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation. It follows other recent changes at the corporation, which is responsible for Alaska's share of the proposed $45 to $65 billion project to bring natural gas from the North Slope.
Gov. Bill Walker is once again shaking up the state's gas line team. On Friday, Walker replaced two of seven board members for the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation, or AGDC.Download Audio
The stories up for discussion this week are: Bill Sheffield resigns as port director; the Russian tanker Renda is on its way to Nome; oil execs meet with Gov. Parnell; Steller Sea Lion battle in court; Attorney General John Burns steps down; Anchorage’s New Years; Shaeffer Cox update.KSKA: Friday, 1/6 at 2:00pm & Saturday, 1/7 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 1/6 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 1/7 at 5:00pm