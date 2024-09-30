Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
    House Delays Vote on Debt Ceiling Plan
    Libby Casey
    Despite a big build-up Thursday and a late night on Capitol Hill, the U.S. House did not vote on a plan to raise the debt ceiling and cut spending. House Speaker John Boehner couldn’t muster enough votes. He has the lukewarm support and promised vote of Alaska’s Congressman Don Young, but conservative Republicans say the plan doesn’t make deep enough cuts, and Democrats are staunchly opposed.
    Alaska Congressional Delegation Not Included in Budget Talks
    Libby Casey
    In less than a month, the nation will hit its legal limit on borrowing money. The U.S. risks defaulting on its debt, and might not be able to pay its bills on August 2.
    Alaska News Nightly: July 8, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Alaska Congressional Delegation Not Included in Budget Talks, Murkowski Voices Concerns over EPA and BOEMRE, Anchorage Files Lawsuit Over Knik Bridge Project, Northern Waters Task Force Meets This Week, and more...