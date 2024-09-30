Joe Balash

-
After leaving Trump administration, Balash will work for oil company that's developing an Alaska projectJoe Balash, the high-level Alaskan appointee at the U.S. Department of the Interior who pushed to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil leasing, is taking a job with an oil company seeking to develop a major project in Alaska.
-
President Obama created Tuesday a new inter-agency group to coordinate oil and gas development in Alaska.
-
Obama Creates Inter-Agency Coordination Group for Oil and Gas Development in Alaska, CSIS Holds Conference on Arctic Oil and Gas Development, House Bill Could Put Limits on 'Biometrics', Kohring Requests Outside Trial, and more...