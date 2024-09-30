-
A state-sponsored economic development panel wants suggestions for creating new timber industry jobs.
-
Alaska’s Congressional delegation is giving the President’s speech Thursday night on creating jobs and boosting the economy mixed reviews along party lines. Before a rarely-convened joint session of Congress, President Obama laid out a plan he’s calling the American Jobs Act.
-
Alaska’s Congressional delegation is giving the President’s speech Thursday on jobs mixed reviews, mostly along party lines. President Obama laid out a plan he’s calling the American Jobs Act.
-
A recent Alaska Department of Labor report shows many of Alaska’s industries lost jobs or were stagnant in recent years, but the demand for health care workers is strong and will continue to grow in coming years.
-
Host Michel Martin interviews President Barack Obama about the Gang of Six's bipartisan debt-reduction plan, job stimulation, and which public programs he believes should be protected from spending cuts. Obama also comments on whether he thinks he has a special responsibility to look out for African-Americans' interests.
-
The State of Alaska is stepping up efforts to encourage Alaskans to apply for the hundreds of open seafood processing jobs spread out across thestate.
-
A new government report outlines 33 recommendations for creating new jobs in the forest products, seafood, visitor and renewable energy industries in Southeast Alaska.
-
Redistricting Leads to Big Election Year in 2012, Talkeetna Woman Found, Hospitalized After Search Called Off, Vote Delayed on Bycatch Reduction Alternatives, Port Moller Test Fishery to Receive Boost, and more...