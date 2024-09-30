Jeremy Scott

-
Fuel waste areas left by the Air Force during its stay in Galena could be cleaned up soon. City Council voted Tuesday night to further talks about leasing a building on the former base to Air Force-hired subcontractors.
Resource Developers Concerned About National Ocean Council Initiatives, Gates Says Soldiers in Afghanistan Will Not Be Under-Funded, Investigation Looms as Park and Center Part Ways, Dion Convicted of Killing Bonnie Craig 17 Years Ago, and more...
Elders within Alaska’s interior can now receive special care.The Yukon Koyukuk Elder Assisted Living Facility is now open for business in Galena.
Plane Crash Kills Five Near Birchwood, Lawmakers Preparing to Head Back to Juneau, Top Veterans Affairs Official Visiting Alaska, 360 North Carrying Soboleff Memorial Service, and more...