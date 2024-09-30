Jake Neher

-
The Obama Administration's new National Oceans Council had listening sessions earlier this month in Barrow.
Residents attended to give their input to the National Oceans Council officials.
In most parts of the country, pets owners don't have to worry about having access to a veterinarian. But on Alaska's North Slope, the community has been without the services of a full-time resident vet for about eight years. So many locals were pleasantly surprised when the North Slope Borough Health Department announced recently they had finally filled the position.